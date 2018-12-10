KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 near Brighton and Vivion Monday morning.
The Kansas City police and Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the scene just before 7 am..
Police at the scene said they had no word of injuries, but a large amount of grain has been dropped on the road.
The cleanup effort closed both north and southbound lanes of I-35 for a time.
Both directions of the interstate were reopened just before 8 a.m.
