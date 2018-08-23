After a dry day on Wednesday, the Kansas City area is again bracing for rain and possible thunderstorms.
A solid area of rain is expected to move through Kansas City during the late-morning hours and middle part of the day. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible but the overall threat of severe weather is low.
During the afternoon hours and into the evening, skies are expected to offer another chance for showers and thunderstorms. This second round of storms is expected to have a better chance for severe weather, with marginally severe hail and wind possible.
The storms are expected to keep temperatures cool on Thursday, with highs only reaching the mid-70s.
A small chance of rain and thunderstorms are also possible on Friday, as a weak front moves through the area.
Friday is also expected to usher in a return of summer heat and humidity, as temperatures are projected to be in the 90s for each day of the weekend.
Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.