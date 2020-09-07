KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Multiple people were shot Sunday night at Swope Park, but no one was killed, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Emergency crews responded around 8:30 p.m. to the entrance at Swope Park after a call of shots fired. There crews found multiple people shot. Police blocked off the area, and are working to piece together what exactly led up to the shooting.
Authorities have not released the conditions of those who were shot, or the exact number of people involved in the shooting.
