BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Multiple people were injured in a crash on Thursday in Blue Springs.
It happened at about 2:15 p.m.
According to police, a tractor trailer rear-ended an SUV, which pushed it into another tractor trailer.
Multiple people in the SUV were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
