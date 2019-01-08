Multiple Overland Park businesses found out of compliance with health regulations

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Multiple Overland Park businesses have been found out of compliance with health regulations.
Health inspectors say they found hundreds of fresh and old rat droppings at the Dollar Tree near 95th Street and Quivira Boulevard.
The Fred P. Otts near College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue was found with several violations including improperly stored food and a cook using their bare hands.
The Domino's Pizza near 151st Street and Metcalf Avenue had food stored with no dates, a faulty refrigerator and a bottle of cleaner seen hanging over a pizza crust.
