KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Lanes on both eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 in the area of Interstate 670 are closed due to a crash.
Authorities recommend commuters to avoid the area during the investigation, which is being conducted by the Kansas Highway Patrol.
No information available on potential injuries at this time.
