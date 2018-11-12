Multiple crashes on Kansas side of metro during winter conditions

STILLWELL, KS (KCTV) -- Officials are responding to a rollover crash on US 69 Highway just north of 215th Street.
Authorities say one person is injured. That person is now in stable condition.
The vehicle rolled over off the road during the crash.
The call for the crash came in around 6:35 a.m.
Another crash occurred when three cars went off the road on Interstate 35 in Gardner.
KDOT has been called to the scene to take care of the slick spot.
Also on I-35, south of 199th Street a truck slid off the road and went through a fence. No word yet of injuries.
A six-car wreck occurred on I-35 at Gardner road.
One person was injured but is in stable condition.
Winter conditions were ruled the cause of the crash.
This is developing story, refresh page for the latest details.
