MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) – Kansas Highway Patrol investigates a five vehicle crash on I-35 northbound.
Monday night a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-35 headed northbound. Highway patrol shut down the interstate for some time to attend to the crash.
Seven people were injured in the crash leaving one child in critical condition.
Injured were a 38-year old KCK man who started the accident by not stopping in time. He hit a car driven by a 42-year old KCMO woman. Inside her car was an 8-year old boy, 10-year old girl and 13-year old girl.
One of them was critical.
Also injured in the other vehicles were a 37-year old KCK woman and 34-year old Louisburg, KS woman.
A 58-year old KCMO woman in the fifth vehicle was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay with KCTV5 News for more updates on air and on the app.
