COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- On Saturday, the University of Missouri said there was a person with a gun on their campus but that no shots had been reported.
The university tweeted at 7:49 p.m. and said that the individual was in the area of Hitt Street and University Avenue, which is in the northeastern corner of their campus.
"No shots reported," they said.
They told people to leave and stay away from the area.
They also said the police were on their way.
In an update, the university said that the suspect is a white man who is between 25 and 40 years old. He was wearing a white shirt, jeans, and a ball cap. The gun was in his waistband.
"Subject has NOT made any threats," the university said.
Campus police and the Columbia police have responded to the scene.
MU Alert: Person with gun near Hitt St & University Ave. No shots reported. Leave/stay away from area. Police are responding. Update to follow.— MU Alert (@MUalert) May 5, 2019
MU Alert Update: Suspect White Male/25-40yoa/white shirt/jeans/ball cap/handgun in waistband. Subject has NOT made any threats. MUPD/CPD responding.— MU Alert (@MUalert) May 5, 2019
Campus police posted a tweet later saying, "ALL CLEAR..."
MU Alert Update: ALL CLEAR MUPD identified the individual involved and spoke with him. There is no danger to campus. ALL CLEAR— MU Alert (@MUalert) May 5, 2019
