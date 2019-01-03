KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A released their numbers for the year of 2018.
According to a tweet, they made 57 criminal interdiction stops and 73 arrests.
With regard to drugs, they seized 687 pounds of marijuana, 36 pounds of meth, 144 ounces of heroin, and 2.3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms.
They also seized five weapons and $245,000 in cash.
Troop A covers the counties of: Bates, Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Platte, Ray, and Saline.
