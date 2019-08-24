LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities were looking for a person who went into the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a man went off a float pad and didn't resurface. He was around a group of boats when he jumped off.
The person went missing during the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, which is a boat race. They say on their website, “The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout is the largest unsanctioned boat race in the US.”
Highway Patrol said that the event was called off for the day due to the man going missing. Most of the spectator boats left the area.
MSHP said they were searching near the 33.8 mile marker. A dive team was in the water, which is about 40 feet deep.
On Sunday, MSHP said the man's body was recovered at 10:47 a.m.
