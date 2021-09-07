LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered silver advisory alert for a missing Liberty, Missouri man.
Bobbie Beeks, 90, was last seen 2 p.m. Tuesday near Sherman Drive in Liberty. He left his home to go to an unkown barbershop, but the shop was closed. Beeks never returned home.
Beeks is described to be a white male who is 5'6" and 145 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue KC Royals baseball cap, blue pullover with white undershirt, blue jeans and black slip on shoes.
He drives a red 2012 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with the Missouri tag VD6U4Z.
He's reported to have dementia and a heart condition.
Anyone seeing Beeks or his vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 or call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701.
