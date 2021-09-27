PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Pleasant Hill man.
Haden Elder, 86, was last seen around 5:15 Monday evening. He was traveling from N Lake Street in Pleasant Hill to Jason's Deli in Lee's Summit, but never arrived according to authorities.
Elder is described as a white male, 6'1", 240 pounds, with white hair and blue eye. He was last seen wearing a red short-sleeved buttoned shirt and jeans.
He's driving a red 2019 Toyota Rav4 with Missouri tag LC3P7M.
Elder is said to have memory issues and may have gotten confused and lost while driving.
Anyone seeing Elder or his vehicle, or having information related to him should immediately call 911 or the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 816-540-9109.
