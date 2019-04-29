KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mourners gathered at the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art Monday to pay tribute to a man who gave so much to Kansas City.
It was not easy to put into words how much Henry Bloch meant to so many, but his family certainly tried.
Guests were greeted by the music of Henry Bloch's favorite performer, Frank Sinatra, and beautiful portraits of Bloch and his bride, Marion.
Inside the auditorium, the crowd gathered to remember a man who, while a giant in the world of business, much preferred the company of his family and closest friends and never looked for the accolades he earned for his philanthropy.
"Dad always said, ‘Kansas City has been good to me. I owe a debt to the city that I can never repay,'" Bloch's son Tom Bloch said.
St. Luke's Hospital, UMKC and the Nelson Atkins museum are just three local institutions near and dear to Bloch that will benefit from his generosity for years to come. But for Bloch, there was nothing more important than his family.
"I remember our Sunday meals with dad, mom and my grandparents at Twin Oaks, Putsch's Cafeteria and Winstead's, which by the way dad could eat every day if he could," Bob Bloch, another of Bloch’s son, shared.
"He gave us a blue print for life," daughter Liz Uhlmann said. "He embodied decency, excellence, integrity and he treated everyone with respect."
Bloch made sure his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren all had the best education and made sure they got to experience the world through travel. But they all said the greatest gift he ever gave them was the gift of his time.
"My father considered himself the luckiest man ever. He's been blessed to see many of his grandchildren wed, blessed to see 19 great grandchildren being born and family was everything to him," Tom Bloch said. "Dad's life can be summed up by simply love others, work hard and do what is right."
Bloch was a Kansas Citian through and through, from his love of the Chiefs and the Royals to his favorite meal at Winstead’s.
His daughter said she was taking her dad for a drive recently when he turned to her and said, "isn't this the greatest city in the world?"
