LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after an accident Friday evening.
Just after 6:30 p.m, Lawrence police were dispatched to the intersection of E. 23rd St. and East Hills Dr. in regard to an accident involving a motorcycle.
The motorcycle was traveling westbound on E. 23rd St. and collided with an SUV exiting a business.
The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles and the cyclist was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV was not injured and is being cooperative with police.
Portions of East Hills Dr. and E. 23rd St. were closed to traffic for about six hours due to the investigation happening.
