KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash that happened on Friday afternoon in KC.
The crash involving a car and a motorcycle happened at about 2:45 p.m. on southbound I-435 at Truman Road.
The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
The two left lanes of the interstate have been closed due to the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.