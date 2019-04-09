OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A motorcyclist has died Tuesday night after a crash with a vehicle.
Police are investigating a fatal accident where a motorcycle and vehicle were involved. It happened at West 77th and Metcalf just before 9 p.m.
Officials said that initial indications are the motorcyclist was traveling southbound when a vehicle entered the path of the cyclist.
The cyclist swerved into the northbound lane and was then struck head-on by the vehicle. This resulted in the cyclist dying.
The second victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Metcalf is closed from 75th Street to 79th Street. Police say to avoid the area.
