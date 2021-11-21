INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- A motorcyclist was killed in the area of Noland Road and US 40 Highway on Sunday morning in Independence.
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on northbound Noland Road just north of US 40 Highway.
Police say a 2016 Lincoln Navigator attempted to turn left into a nearby grocery store as the motorcyclist was heading northbound.
The motorcyclist was a 24-year-old woman. She was wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital, where she later passed away.
No injuries were reported.
