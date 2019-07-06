LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Friday night in Liberty.
According to the police, the crash happened at about 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 291 and Glenn Hendren Drive.
A 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle was going north on the highway when it crashed into a 2002 Ford Explorer that was going south at the intersection.
The 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed.
The four people in the Ford were not injured.
The police are still investigating the crash. No other information is available at this time.
