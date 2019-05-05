Eudora, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Eudora.
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office was dispatched at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th, after a motorcyclist was riding westbound in the 2300 block of N. 1400 Rd. when he left the roadway.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time and the man was taken to a Kansas City area hospital where he died.
Police have not identified the motorcyclist at this time.
Deputies are still investigating the collision.
