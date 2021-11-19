KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police are looking for an individual who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Friday evening.
A motorcyclist was killed around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Northeast Birmingham Road and North Ameristar Drive.
A 25-year-old man was traveling south on North Ameristar Drive when he was hit by a white pickup truck.
The truck was turning left in front of the motorcycle, resulting in the bike striking the bed of the truck.
The pickup driver drove over him and fled the scene.
The truck was last seen heading east on US 210 Highway.
Please call police if you have any information.
