Northeast Birmingham Road and North Ameristar Drive
Google Maps

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police are looking for an individual who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Friday evening. 

A motorcyclist was killed around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Northeast Birmingham Road and North Ameristar Drive.

A 25-year-old man was traveling south on North Ameristar Drive when he was hit by a white pickup truck.

The truck was turning left in front of the motorcycle, resulting in the bike striking the bed of the truck.

The pickup driver drove over him and fled the scene.

The truck was last seen heading east on US 210 Highway.

Please call police if you have any information. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.