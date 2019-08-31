JACKSON CO. MO (KCTV) - Jackson Co. Sheriff Deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
Just before midnight, the Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office responded to 150 Hwy. and Hwy. 7 on the crash.
The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and police say a preliminary investigation points to possible impairment being a contributing factor in the crash.
The Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted out about the accident.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit is currently working a single vehicle (motorcycle) fatality accident on Highway 150, just west of Highway 7. A preliminary investigation points to the contributing factor being possible impairment. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/xYL3ySRO5d— Jackson County, MO Sheriff's Office (@JCSheriffOffice) August 31, 2019
