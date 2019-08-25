OLATHE, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a motorcycle.
Just after 11 a.m., police were called to 169 Hwy and 151st St. in Olathe on an accident involving a motorcycle.
When they arrived, they found the motorcycle had gone off the road.
The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased.
Police continue to investigate the accident.
It is unknown if the wet roads may have caused the accident.
