Motorcyclist in critical condition after accident on I-35 ramp to SB Metcalf Ave
Photo from Lynn Hinkle Roberts

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The I-35 ramp to Southbound Metcalf Avenue is closed due to a motorcycle accident.

MedAct said that a motorcyclist is in critical condition after an accident at the I-35 ramp to Southbound Metcalf Avenue on Sunday afternoon at 3:45.

The I-35 ramp to Southbound Metcalf Avenue is closed and police said to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

