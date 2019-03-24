Motorcyclist in critical condition after accident on I-35 ramp to SB Metcalf Ave

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The I-35 ramp to Southbound Metcalf Avenue is closed due to a motorcycle accident.
MedAct said that a motorcyclist is in critical condition after an accident at the I-35 ramp to Southbound Metcalf Avenue on Sunday afternoon at 3:45.
The I-35 ramp to Southbound Metcalf Avenue is closed and police said to use an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
