KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Police have identified a motorcyclist that was killed in a crash in the Northland.
On May 4, just before midnight, 44-year-old David D. Waggoner Jr., was thrown from his motorcycle after he crashed into a concrete curb, traveling at high rated speeds, on Deramus Avenue and N. Chouteau Trafficway.
Waggoner Jr. was taken to a local hospital where he later died on May 7.
