MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Miami County on Sunday afternoon.
According to the authorities, the crash happened at 12:48 p.m. on 319th Street, west of Victory Road.
Trenton Allen Myrick, a 28-year-old from Pleasanton, was headed east on 319th Street on his 2007 Harley Davidson when he lost control. He then went into the westbound lane and hit a 2014 Ford Explorer.
Myrick was pronounced dead at the scene.
One person in the SUV was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. The other person in the vehicle was not injured.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.