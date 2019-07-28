LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A 25-year-old motorcyclist has died in Lawrence after crashing in the 5700 block of Bob Billings Parkway on Sunday morning.
At around 1 a.m., after an officer tried to stop the motorcyclist for a traffic violation near Monterey Way and Bob Billings Parkway.
The motorcyclist did not stop and sped away. After a short chase, the officer ended the pursuit and left after losing sight of the motorcycle.
Then, at about 5:30 a.m., a driver called police and asked them to check on a jogger who they thought was in distress in the 5700 block of Bob Billings.
When officers arrived, they saw a motorcycle had crashed and that the rider was dead.
After this happened, Lawrence police contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and asked them to conduct an independent investigation.
The police department’s Office of Professional Accountability was notified and the officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is the department’s policy.
The investigation is ongoing, but when it is done a separate internal review will be conducted by LPD to determine whether or not policies and procedures were followed.
