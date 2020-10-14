KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV blocked northbound traffic at I-435 and Blue Parkway on Wednesday morning in Kansas City.
Emergency crews responded around 6:45 a.m. to the scene, after which the motorcyclist involved was pronounced dead, according to Kansas City police. No other significant injuries were reported.
The crash shut down the exit from northbound I-435 to Blue Parkway, and also blocked all northbound traffic along Blue Parkway.
