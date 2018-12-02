CASS COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist has died following a wreck near Peculiar, Missouri on Interstate 49.
Multiple wrecks occurred Sunday afternoon on I-49, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. There were no injuries in the other wrecks.
NB I-49 is shut down in the area due to the wrecks.
A witness called and told KCTV5 News that traffic is being diverted onto J Highway.
No other information is available at this time.
