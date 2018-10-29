Motorcycle, school bus collide near 32nd, Wallace in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a wreck between a school bus loaded with students and a motorcycle.
It happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East 32nd Street and Wallace Avenue on the city’s east side. The area is two blocks east of Interstate 435 and north of U.S. Highway 40.
When paramedics arrived on the scene the motorcycle was partially underneath the school bus.
No one on the school bus was injured.
The motorcyclist was injured but did not have life-threatening injuries.
