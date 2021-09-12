A motorcyclist has died after he crashed into an SUV near Independence and Kensington in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The accident happened near Independence and Spruce avenues in KCMO around 2 a.m.

Police responded to the area and found that an eastbound Yamaha motorcycle had collided with a Chevrolet SUV that was making a left-hand turn from westbound. 

The driver of the motorcycle was only identified as a 28-year-old man from KCMO. He died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was released from the scene. 

