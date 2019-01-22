LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A Missouri mother who pleaded guilty to the murder of one child and attempted murder of another will serve life in prison.
Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson announced Tuesday that 26-year-old Scharron R. Dingledine was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the murder charge and 155 months in prison for the charge of attempted murder.
Dingledine pleaded guilty to the charges on December 17 after initially pleading not guilty.
The Columbia, Missouri, woman drove her car into the Kansas River near Lawrence last August with her 5-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son inside the vehicle. Her daughter died in the incident while her son was critically injured.
The woman had told investigators she had been depressed in the days leading up to the incident and had been voluntarily admitted to a psychiatric hospital for several hours just one day before plunging into the river.
After her boyfriend picked her up, she stole his vehicle while he was in a store and drove off with the children. Dingledine told investigators she wanted to end her life and did not what anyone else to have her children, so she decided to kill her children as well.
She then stole another vehicle, which is what she drove into the river. At the time of the crash, police said both children were unrestrained in the front seat of the vehicle.
