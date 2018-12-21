Mother sues Hickman Mills School District for failing to protect daughter from sexual abuse

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A mother discovered hundreds of text messages between a man working as a school mentor and her fourth-grade daughter.
Now, she's suing the Hickman Mills School District for failing to protect her daughter from sexual abuse.
Shanara Wilson claims her 9-year-old daughter was sexually abused through calls and text messages from a man working as a mentor for the school.
Right now, this case is still under investigation. The accused man has not been arrested.
Wilson is still in shock over what happened to her daughter. It’s detailed in a complaint to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.
A paid mentor at Warford Elementary gave his number to Wilson’s fourth-grade daughter. He exchanged 240 text messages with her.
“Including picture messages that this man asked the baby to send him but don’t tell your mother,” attorney Arimeta DuPree said.
And, he allegedly spoke on the phone with her 10 times.
“And told her that you look so good in music class sucking your thumb. I had a dream about you,” DuPree said.
The girl ended up telling her mother what was going on.
The Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division substantiated the girl’s claims, but police have not made an arrest.
A Hickman Mills Spokesperson says the man was a paid contractor at the school, and he no longer works there.
Hickman Mills parents, like Camia Stanton, were never informed.
“What kind of background checks is the school district doing?” she asked.
KCTV5 News asked that same question and were told the district uses a system called RAPTOR, but it’s unclear if the suspect in this case was checked.
“This man we learned from administration has been at three different schools,” DuPree said.
Wilson’s attorney is urging parents of Hickman Mills to talk to their children and make sure they’re not victims as well.
Wilson’s attorney says the FBI is involved in this case. The FBI would not confirm or deny that.
According to the report from the Social Services Children’s Division, they and law enforcement recovered phone records corroborating the child’s claims.
