KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A police officer shot and killed a man who fled multiple times when the officer tried to arrest him over the weekend in Kansas City, Missouri.
The man who died was a suspect in an armed carjacking that happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Bellefontaine.
The victim was identified as 30-year-old Terrance Bridges.
Police say Bridges had forced his way into a home and took a vehicle. While officers were at the home, Bridges returned.
Bridges fled when police tried to arrest him, but an officer caught up with him just south of the home. Bridges struggled, and the officer fired his gun.
Bridges received first aid and was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he died. The officer wasn't injured.
Bridges moved to Kansas City from Chicago seven months ago.
“He got killed for nothing. They took his life for nothing,” Rotonya McGee, Bridges' mother, said.
Kansas City police said Bridges ran the length of about 480 feet before he was shot.
“For them to just take his life like that, I need answers. I need proof. I need something,” McGee said.
Police and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating. Police said Bridges did have a gun. The family disagrees.
“He wasn’t armed. He wasn’t a threat,” McGee said. “I need answers. That’s my child. They murdered him.”
The prosecutor’s office told KCTV5 News a special unit inside Kansas City Police Department will investigate.
