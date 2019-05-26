KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Overnight a quiet neighborhood near 71 Highway was anything but.
Terrance Bridges was shot by police after midnight Sunday morning. Bridges moved to Kansas City from Chicago seven months ago.
“He got killed for nothing. They took his life for nothing,” Rotonya McGee, Terrance’s mother, said.
Right now, police said they were called to Bellfountaine because of a domestic disturbance.
Bridges allegedly stole a car at gun point, left and then came back. Then police said he ran when they tried to arrest him.
Kansas City, Missouri police said Bridges ran the length of about 480 feet before he was shot.
“For them to just take his life like that, I need answers. I need proof. I need something,” McGee said.
Police and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating. Police said Bridges did have a gun. The family disagrees.
“He wasn’t armed. He wasn’t a threat,” McGee said. “I need answers. That’s my child. They murdered him.”
The officer was stationed at Metro Patrol, they were not hurt.
The prosecutor’s office told KCTV5 News a special unit inside KCPD will investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.