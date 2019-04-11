TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Natasha Robinson’s son was very sick when he was born.
“My son passed away two days after he was born,” she said.
Robinson says multiple doctors gave different reasons for why little Naseam died. So, she decided to get a private autopsy for clear answers. She eventually connected with “Professor Lynn” with National Autopsy Services.
“He sounded concerned. He had a lot of sympathy going. He even cut his price in half that’s what made me go with him,” Robinson said.
Robinson thought “Professor Lynn” was a doctor. He’s not. In fact, that man’s real name is Shawn Parcells.
“Professor Lynn” ducked phone calls from Robinson. Occasionally, he would respond through text message. Robinson provided those to KCTV5 News.
In one message, “Professor Lynn” blames the Naseam’s death on an infection Robinson never even had. KCTV5 shared the text messages with numerous pathologists and doctors who say the reasons didn’t even make medical sense.
A full year has passed, and Robinson still doesn’t have a final report.
“It’s like his death repeated every day. Going through the thoughts he’s not here. Recently was his birthday he would be one. It’s hard,” Robinson said.
Shawn Parcells faces charges
Parcells now faces criminal and civil charges. He’s accused of theft and desecration for not performing autopsies according to state law when he did autopsy work in Wabaunsee County, Kansas.
KCTV5 reporter Angie Ricono tracked Parcells down at a recent court appearance where Parcells and his lawyer blamed a temporary restraining order on why autopsies were not being completed.
That excuse makes no sense. Parcells has been delaying reports by months and even years across the nation. The restraining order was issued just a few weeks ago.
The National Association of Medical Examiners says 90% of autopsy reports should be completed within 90 days.
The Better Business Bureau recently issued a nationwide warning:
The Better Business Bureau serving Nebraska, South Dakota, the Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa is issuing a nationwide warning about National Autopsy Services (NAS) and the company’s owner, Shawn Lynn Parcells – aka Professor Lynn and Dr. Shawn.
Families want justice
Families across the nation have been filing police reports and turning in formal complaints to the Kansas Attorney General. So far, Parcells doesn’t face any charges connected with these families.
It’s only for his work that was paid for with tax dollars.
KCTV5 has individually heard from dozens of families coast to coast about autopsy reports which never come, or the reports are wildly inaccurate. They have the wrong date of birth and medical information. One family says even the race was wrong. Their loved one was Nigerian, and Parcells listed him as “Caucasian.”
These families are frustrated that Parcells does not face any charges in their individual cases. They also have not had any clear direction about what will happen next to the tissues and organs believed to be inside Parcells unregulated “lab” in Topeka, Kansas.
"It is terribly disappointing to see that there have been no criminal charges filed for the families affected by Shawn Parcells,” Cassandra Malpica, who is still waiting for her mother’s autopsy, said. "In fact, the majority of us are not even included in the civil petition."
As for Robinson, her description of Parcells is simple but to the point.
“He’s a crook. There are a lot of profound words I could use right now…," she said. "He’s an evil, evil person. I’m sure with the definition of devil his picture might be next to it.”
If you have a complaint you would like to make about Professor Lynn, Shawn Parcells or National Autopsy services, contact us here.
