KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Friends and family are mourning the life of Kansas City rapper, Mack Jones. Jones, also known as Smacc Turner, was found dead in a car Saturday. He had been missing since Tuesday.
It was a sad scene Sunday night as people grieved for 30-year-old Mack Jones. Few could be more heartbroken by the news of his death than his mother.
“He wasn’t just my son, that was my baby,” Annetta Authorlee, mother, said.
Authorlee said the police should have reacted sooner to the news of his disappearance.
“I feel like y’all failed to do your job correctly to help me find my son. By the time y’all got involved, he was found the next day,” Authorlee said.
According to Kansas City police, Jones did not meet the criteria to be listed as missing when the family first reported him gone. To issue a report for an adult, they must have life-threatening, physical or mental health issues, or police must suspect foul play.
Police said they searched the area Jones’ phone last pinged early this week. Still, Authorlee said nothing can be done now to help her through this loss.
“I don’t think I’ll ever heal. I wouldn’t want to see no mother (SIC) go through this,” Authorlee said.
Police are investigating Jones’ case as a homicide. Anyone with information should call Kansas City police or anonymously to the TIPS hotline.
There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
