KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A mother’s nightmare is continuing after her teenage son was gunned down outside their Kansas City home.
Arkests Grant was shot and killed just a few steps away from his front door.
His mother heard the fatal gunshots and hopes his killer will do the right thing and turn themselves into the police.
“And, that pain… I can’t describe it,” she said. “You hurt so bad. So bad, every night.”
There are no words to describe this mother’s broken heart.
“You toss, you turn, you can’t sleep,” she said. “You see your son and wonder if he wanted you at that time.”
Two weeks ago, Vervina Grant’s 17-year-old son was shot five times in the driveway of their home. He died at the scene.
His mother said she saw the suspected shooter take off on foot. She called out to the neighbors, but it was too late.
“How could another human being take another in the prime of his life?” she questioned.
Grant was less than a year away from a high school diploma. His mother bought him a vehicle as an incentive to graduate.
She said he was a homebody with just a few friends, and that he loved basketball and playing video games.
The teen’s bedroom has sat still since his tragic death.
Police have not released a motive or clear suspect description. Grant said her child’s murder could have been a setup.
“My motor went out in my car,” she explained. “I had $3,000 to get my motor fixed and he got on Facebook flashing the money.”
Arkests was laid to rest in a cemetery next to his grandfather.
Now, his family is waiting for his killer to turn himself over to police.
“You took an innocent life,” she said. “You thought he had something, but you’re not hurting; we’re hurting.”
If you have any information about the crime, call police. There is a $10,000 reward.
