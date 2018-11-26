KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The mother of a 2-year-old child and her boyfriend have been charged in connection with the child's death.
Medical exams attributed to malnutrition and probable dehydration, prosecutors say.
Saritza Serrano, 25, and Ruben Yepez-Ruiz, 24, each face a charge of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash.
According to court records, Kansas City police responded on Nov. 16 to a home in the 2300 block of Norton Avenue and found a young child dead.
First responders reported that the child was severely malnourished and appeared to have been dead for more than one hour prior to their arrival.
An examination by the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office found the victim's cause of death to be severe malnutrition.
Serrano said the child and another child live in the residence, where she and her boyfriend, Yepes-Ruiz, lived. She said the victim had been sick for three weeks. She stated she didn't take the victim to a doctor or hospital when it was sick.
Yepez-Ruiz also stated he also took no steps to get the victim medical attention. He said he had not checked on the victim for three weeks prior to his death.
The case remains under investigation.
