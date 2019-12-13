Your Morning Brief

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 will continue to monitor the latest, as accused KCK bar shooting suspect Hugo Villanueva-Morales, who was captured in Mexico yesterday, makes his way to the metro to face charges in the mass shooting. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are trying to determine what led up to the deadly shooting of a woman Thursday night. (More)

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A new device lets kids who use wheelchairs play alongside their friends, and one local school is using it in an interesting and unique way. (More)

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas is ditching locally-owned Roasterie coffee and picking up Starbucks. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- From normal wear and tear, to storms ripping shingles right off... Customers with roof problems paid a local company to fix them but wound up getting ripped off. (More)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) -- The House Judiciary Committee is now expected to vote Friday, likely on party lines, to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the House floor for consideration next week. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Rookie Broncos QB Drew Lock and Chiefs coach Andy Reid open up about the Lee's Summit native's return to the metro. (More)

