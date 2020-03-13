Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, March 13, 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- It's a scary time with a lot of uncertainty. But reporter Betsy Webster does a good job here of parsing the difference between preparing and panicking. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KC businesses are being hit hard by the cancellation of the Big 12 Tournament. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The move to online-only classes for all area colleges and universities is challenging for students who need hands-on instruction, including those looking to get into the medical field. (More)
KANSAS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Health is warning people of scam text messages associated with the coronavirus. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A deadly shooting shut down northbound 71 Highway early Friday morning while police investigated. Those lanes remain closed as of this moment. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Here are 6 of your latest coronavirus questions, answered. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Coaches on Thursday voiced their frustration at the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments being canceled. (More)
