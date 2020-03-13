Your Morning Brief

Before you head out the door this morning, here is your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

 (KCTV5)

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, March 13, 2020:

Five Things You Need to Know

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- It's a scary time with a lot of uncertainty. But reporter Betsy Webster does a good job here of parsing the difference between preparing and panicking. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KC businesses are being hit hard by the cancellation of the Big 12 Tournament. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The move to online-only classes for all area colleges and universities is challenging for students who need hands-on instruction, including those looking to get into the medical field. (More)

KANSAS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Health is warning people of scam text messages associated with the coronavirus. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A deadly shooting shut down northbound 71 Highway early Friday morning while police investigated. Those lanes remain closed as of this moment. (More)

Forecast

Today’s Trending Story

(CNN) -- Here are 6 of your latest coronavirus questions, answered. (More)

Sports

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Coaches on Thursday voiced their frustration at the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments being canceled. (More)

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.