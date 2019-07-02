Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, July 2, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- The family of a murdered 14-year-old is pleading for help from the public to get justice for their son. Damian Norfleet was killed just over a week ago on June 24. (More)
Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- Seventeen children have died in hot cars this year, according KidsAndCars.org. Now, lawmakers are pushing for technology that could prevent hot car deaths. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Here is a list of fireworks, festivals and other Independence Day events in cities across the metro area. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A TV commercial saved a Kansas City man’s life after given 30 days to live. Follow his incredible journey and the ad he saw that gave a him a miraculous second chance. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Across the country, things are changing. People are flocking to the suburbs instead of city centers. It’s a shift from the first half of this decade, according to The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper on Monday interviewed Brooking’s Institution demographer William Frey who said, “The back-to-the-city trend has reversed.” (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Jasmine Mills would’ve celebrated her 18th birthday in three months, she loved airplanes and dreamed of becoming a pilot. But Monday night, investigators are still trying to figure out who dumped her body in an industrial area of Kansas City, Kansas. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Nike is canceling a sneaker that features a version of the American flag from the late 18th century. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.