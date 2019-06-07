Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, June 7, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Big Slick Celebrity Weekend is upon us as batters step up to the plate Friday night at Kauffman Stadium to start the 10th annual event. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- You may remember local hockey fans rallied last March for the bar manager, who was in the process of getting her citizenship paperwork done when immigration officers deported her. Today, we caught up with her husband who is still waiting to be reunited. (More)
GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) – The police chief in the small Jackson County town of Greenwood has resigned, five months after an investigation into the police department began. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Sewage is spilling into the Missouri River and the problem may be worse than originally thought. (More)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Granger Smith says that his youngest son, River Kelly Smith, has died after an undisclosed accident. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL/CNN) - Four Oklahoma teens risked their lives to save a 90-year-old woman trapped inside a burning house. Catherine Ritchie, of Tulsa, said she was getting ready for bed earlier this month when a fire broke out inside her home of 58 years. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.