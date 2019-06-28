Your Morning Brief

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After a rash of late-spring severe storms, Kansas City is now kicking off the last weekend of June with potentially dangerous heat. (more)

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- After years of construction, Olathe is about to open their newly designed Lake Olathe Park. (more)

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV/AP) -- The Kansas Lottery is launching a pilot program to test vending machine sales. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Burnt end ice cream is a thing, and it's coming to Kansas City. (more)

TOPEKA, KS (AP) — Vaccination opponents in Kansas have mobilized against a plan from the state health department to require more immunizations children in school and day care (more)

(CNN) -- Gay animals deserve to celebrate Pride Month, too. The ZSL London Zoo is home to the famous gay penguin couple, Humboldt penguins Ronnie and Reggie. (more)

Kansas City Royals (28-53, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-52, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 6 p.m. 

