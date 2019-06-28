Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, June 28, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After a rash of late-spring severe storms, Kansas City is now kicking off the last weekend of June with potentially dangerous heat. (more)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- After years of construction, Olathe is about to open their newly designed Lake Olathe Park. (more)
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV/AP) -- The Kansas Lottery is launching a pilot program to test vending machine sales. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Burnt end ice cream is a thing, and it's coming to Kansas City. (more)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) — Vaccination opponents in Kansas have mobilized against a plan from the state health department to require more immunizations children in school and day care (more)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Gay animals deserve to celebrate Pride Month, too. The ZSL London Zoo is home to the famous gay penguin couple, Humboldt penguins Ronnie and Reggie. (more)
Sports
Kansas City Royals (28-53, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-52, fourth in the AL East)
Toronto; Friday, 6 p.m.
