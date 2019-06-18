Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, June 18, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Voters will choose their next mayor tonight. Quinton Lucas and Jolie Justus both sit on the city council and one will take the city’s top political seat. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Several people are out of their homes after a fire at an apartment complex near 10th and Lydia, Tuesday morning. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Taxes have recently doubled and even tripled for homeowners across the metro, and that’s a huge hike. (more)
SEATTLE, WA (AP) -- It might be because he's never received enough of a chance, but until this year, Jorge Soler has never been lumped in with the game's top power hitters. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Voters will also weigh in on Question One, which proposes a cap on tax incentives. (more)
WHITING, IN (KCTV) -- One of the newest Hall of Famers in Kansas City isn’t a player at all, but Royals’ mascot Sluggerrr. (more)
Kansas City Royals (24-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (31-45, fifth in the AL West)
Seattle; Tuesday, 9 p.m.
