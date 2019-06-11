Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, June 7, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- The Greenwood Board of Aldermen will meet for the first time since the resignation of their police chief. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Discussions on the KC Mounted Patrol will resume Tuesday. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters say a fire that broke out at the Westin at Crown Center is under control. (more)
GALLATIN, MO (KCTV) -- You’ve probably heard about pit bull bans, but do you know exactly how they work? (more)
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — The California National Guard has announced the appointment of the first woman to lead a U.S. Army infantry division. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- When Cody Barlow missed the Pride parade in Tulsa -- the closest celebration to his rural Oklahoma town -- he found another way to be an LGBTQ ally. (more)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.