Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, June 17, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Immigration advocates are meeting with all four Kansas and Missouri senators this month to urge them to put the latest version of the Dream Act to a vote in the senate. (more)
TRENTON, MO (KCTV) -- A police officer is recovering after being shot during a prison transport. (more)
PEBBLE BEACH, CA (CNN) —American Gary Woodland won the 2019 United States Open Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California Sunday. (more)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) -- Martín Maldonado found a formal-yet-fun way to honor the dads in his life. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Here is a list of fireworks, festivals and other Independence Day events in cities across the metro area. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Hundreds of divers donned their wetsuits and air tanks on Saturday to become the largest group to conduct an underwater cleanup. (more)
Sports
Kansas City Royals (23-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (31-44, fifth in the AL West)
Seattle, WA; Monday, 9 p.m.
