Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Sept. 16, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Auto workers at the Fairfax Assembly Plant in KCK started striking at midnight, asking for a new contract and better pay. It’s part of a nationwide strike of General Motors employees. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On the back of the team’s success, Chiefs tickets are selling at an all-time clip. (More)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Independence police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman they say may be armed and dangerous. She’s wanted on several felony warrants. (More)
HUTCHINSON, KS (AP) – The Kansas State Fair will re-evaluate its gun policy this fall because of security concerns, contrasting with a state law that allows gun owners to carry their weapons openly. (More)
KANSAS (AP) – While the Kansas economy continues to add jobs, state and labor officials are considering ways to address a looming shortage of workers, particularly in high-demand careers like health care. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
SAUDI ARABIA (CNN) – Crude oil prices have risen dramatically after attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia disrupted about half of the country’s production capacity. (More)
Sports
NEW YORK (CNN) – The woman who accused Patriots star receiver Antonio Brown of rape is set to meet with the NFL this week, according to her attorney. The meeting could happen as early as Monday. (More)
