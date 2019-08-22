Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Ricky Kidd was wrongfully convicted in a 1996 double murder that took place inside a home near Swope Park. He was just released August 15 and is now opening up about his new freedom and the challenges he faces starting over. (More)
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating an incident where a person with a handgun was reported in the parking lot of Blue Springs School District Aquatic Center. (More)
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters from Station 40 are being moved to a new station 14 miles away. That has some concerned about coverage in the Northland. (More)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Federal officials have indicted a researcher working on government projects at the University of Kansas for not disclosing connections in China. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- We've all been tempted to bring a little bit of paradise home from our holidays. But the urge has backfired on a French couple, who are facing up to six years in prison for removing sand from a beach in Sardinia, where they had been on vacation. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.