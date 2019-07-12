Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, July 12, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Protesters from across the metro are expected to gather Friday night at Washington Square Park to stand in solidarity with the migrant community, amid criticism of migrant detention centers. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An inmate remains on the loose in Kansas City after escaping from a police holding facility. Jermond Lewis was in custody in connection with an assault. Police say he tried to stab a woman in front of a house in 2015. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – As a Congressional vote looms to extend the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund, a Kansas City firefighter shares what it was like when he responded to Ground Zero on that fateful day. (more)
MISSOURI (KCTV) -- U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) will be among the senators traveling to the Mexican border on Friday to observe conditions firsthand, the Missouri senator announced. (more)
MISSOURI (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill giving school children an extra week out of school in August next year. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
GUTHRIE, OK (CNN) – A traffic stop in Oklahoma turned up more than just a stolen vehicle. Officers also found a gun next to a bottle of whiskey, along with a rattlesnake. (more)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Former first-round pick Bubba Starling is set to make his major league debut for the Royals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium against the Detroit Tigers. Starling is a Gardner, Kansas, native who was drafted fifth overall back in 2011. (more)
